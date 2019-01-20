Congress expels former Union Minister Srikant Jena, ex-MLA Sagaria

Srikant and former MLA Krushna have been expelled from for alleged anti-party activities in Odisha, a said.

In a late Saturday night press release, Odisha Pradesh disciplinary committee convenor said the two leaders have been expelled from the primary membership of the party following the approval of the All India Committee (AICC).

They have been expelled on the charge of anti-party activities and issuing statements in media against the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) office bearers causing damage to the Congress, said Sethi.

While was a in the previous UPA government, Sagaria represented assembly constituency.

had earlier resigned from all party posts by openly challenging the state leadership in December last year. Sagaria formally resigned from the membership of the Odisha assembly on November 6, 2018.

