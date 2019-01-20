Venue for second US-N.Korea summit picked: Trump

US President Donald Trump said the location for his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been picked and will be announced "in the future".
"We've picked the country, but we'll be announcing it in the future," Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Trump's remarks came a day after his meeting with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Korean Workers' Party Central Committee, at the White House.
"We had a very good meeting," Trump said.
"We've made a lot of progress that has not been reported by the media, but we have made a lot of progress as far as denuclearization's concerned," he added.
The White House announced on Friday following the meeting that the second summit between the two leaders "will take place near the end of February".
Both leaders of Washington and Pyongyang have said they look forward to the second summit. Trump and Kim Jong-un held a historic summit in Singapore in June last year.
Kim said during his January 7-10 trip to China, his fourth visit to China in less than a year, that Pyongyang will make efforts for the second summit between North Korea and US leaders to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community, while thanking China for its efforts to push for progress in the Korean Peninsula.
Seoul has voiced similar appreciation.
At a press conference on January 10, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said: "Until now, China has played a positive role in helping very much the Korean Peninsula's denuclearization and improving inter-Korean relations."
--IANS
pgh/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
