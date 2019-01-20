Venue for second US-N.Korea summit picked: Trump

US said the location for his second meeting with North Korean leader has been picked and will be announced "in the future".

"We've picked the country, but we'll be announcing it in the future," Trump told reporters at the on Saturday, reported.

Trump's remarks came a day after his meeting with Kim Yong Chol, of North Korea's ruling Korean Workers' Party Central Committee, at the

"We had a very good meeting," Trump said.

"We've made a lot of progress that has not been reported by the media, but we have made a lot of progress as far as denuclearization's concerned," he added.

The announced on Friday following the meeting that the second summit between the two leaders "will take place near the end of February".

Both leaders of and have said they look forward to the second summit. Trump and held a historic summit in in June last year.

Kim said during his January 7-10 trip to China, his fourth visit to in less than a year, that will make efforts for the second summit between North and US leaders to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community, while thanking for its efforts to push for progress in the

has voiced similar appreciation.

At a press conference on January 10, South Korean Moon Jae-in said: "Until now, has played a positive role in helping very much the Korean Peninsula's denuclearization and improving inter-Korean relations."

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)