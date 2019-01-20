Citizenship bill won't hamper interests of indigenous communities: Sonowal

on Saturday said that disinformation is being spread over the Citizenship Amendment Bill across the state, saying the bill, if passed, will allow the six minority communities to apply for citizenship after only a year's residency.

"This is a lie. We are not going to betray the people of The truth is that the bill is not enabling any foreigner to come here. The bill, where the cut off date is December 31, 2014, will only allow the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians to apply for citizenship after a mandatory residency of seven years," said while speaking at the closing ceremony of historical Junbeel Mela at Morigaon in

further said that the application of these people who apply for citizenship will then be verified by the local authorities of the concerned districts and not by the

The also said that his government is duty-bound to protect the interests of the indigenous communities of the state.

He also appealed to All (AASU) along with the intelligentsia to lend their full cooperation to ensure full implementation of the Clause VI of the Assam Accord which would ensure safeguarding the interests of the ethnic communities of Assam.

Sonowal also said that the previous governments both in the state as well as at the Centre only paid lip service to serve the interests of the people of Assam and nothing concrete was done on ground.

"However, the present under the leadership of took keen interest for protecting the rights and privileges of the people of Assam."

Members of several organisations on Saturday showed black flag to the when he was on way to the Junbeel Mela.

--IANS

ah/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)