The UN Russian Language Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Russian Alexander Pushkin, was marked with cultural performances at the and Culture (RCSC) here.

While many don't know there is a stone bust of at Delhi's Mandi House Circle, the day-long programme on Thursday brought attention to it when a floral tribute was paid to the sculpture and the man.

As per the RCSC, the day was marked with poetry recitation in Russian, song and dance shows, and performance of characters in Pushkin's works.

It also witnessed the presentation of a book -- a Hindi translation from Russian titled "Collection of Stories: 7 Folk Tales of Russia" -- authored by Russian scholar

"It is recalled that in 2011, of the Russian Federation signed a decree establishing June 6, the birthday of the great Russian poet, founder of the modern Russian literary language, Alexander Pushkin, as the Day of Russian Language, which is now celebrated in and abroad," the Centre said.

