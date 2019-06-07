JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Art-Culture-Books

Tips to create viral YouTube ads

Business Standard

UN Russian Language Day marked in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The UN Russian Language Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, was marked with cultural performances at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) here.

While many don't know there is a stone bust of Pushkin at Delhi's Mandi House Circle, the day-long programme on Thursday brought attention to it when a floral tribute was paid to the sculpture and the man.

As per the RCSC, the day was marked with poetry recitation in Russian, song and dance shows, and performance of characters in Pushkin's works.

It also witnessed the presentation of a book -- a Hindi translation from Russian titled "Collection of Stories: 7 Folk Tales of Russia" -- authored by Russian scholar Hem Chandra Pande.

"It is recalled that in 2011, President of the Russian Federation signed a decree establishing June 6, the birthday of the great Russian poet, founder of the modern Russian literary language, Alexander Pushkin, as the Day of Russian Language, which is now celebrated in Russia and abroad," the Centre said.

--IANS

sj/mag/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU