'Unprecedented performance': Advani congratulates Modi, Shah

BJP veteran L. on Thursday credited and for the party's "unprecedented" performance in the polls.

"Heartiest congratulations to for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections. as and all dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP's message reaches every voter," he said in his message.

Advani, a former Deputy Prime Minister, also hailed the and the voters for the peaceful elections.

"It's such a wonderful feeling that in a country as large and diverse as India, electoral process has been so successfully completed and for that, my compliments to the electorate and all the agencies involved. May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead," he said.

According to Election Commission, the BJP has so far won four seats and was leading on 294 seats.

