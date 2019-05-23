SDF ahead in 4, SKM in 3 Sikkim Assembly seats (2nd Lead)

Putting up a spectacular performance, the Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has taken a substantial lead over the ruling Democratic Front (SDF) in three of the 32 Assembly seats, as per the latest vote count on Thursday.

The SDF, in power for nearly 25 straight years, was ahead in four of the 13 constituencies, as per the trends, according to the

SDF supremo and the country's longest serving Pawan Kumar Chamling, occupying the post since 1994, is leading in both Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang seats he contested.

Eyeing sixth consecutive term, Chamling is maintaining a slender lead in the Namchi-Singhithang seat, but is comfortably ahead of rivals in his home constituency Poklok-Kamrang in South

Aditya Golay, son of P.S. Golay, is marginally ahead in the Soreng-Chakung seat.

Footballer-turned-politician led has failed to make any impact. The BJP is also not in the lead in any of the constituencies.

--IANS

ssp/ksk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)