When policies are correct, results follow: Modi

on Saturday said 8.2 per cent growth registered by the country's economy is proof that when the policies are correct and the intention is clear, positive outcomes follow.

"When the country moves in the right direction and when the intent is clear, then such positive results are seen," said on the strengthening of domestic economy after the launch of Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

" is not only the world's fastest growing economy, but is also the fastest country in eradicating poverty," he said, adding the country "got another medal" from the growth figures following the best-ever performance by Indian sportsmen at

The country's economy grew at a nine-quarter high rate of 8.2 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, as per the (CSO). In the year-ago quarter, the economy had grown by 5.6 per cent.

"The figures are a proof of strengthening of the country's economy and of growing confidence. The 8.2 per cent economic growth reflects the growing strength of India's economy," he said.

He said the figures, which are not only good but also higher than the estimates of many experts, have brought forth a new image of bright India, which is moving forward on its strength, and the strength of its 1.25 people and their commitment.

"This has been possible due to the commitment of 1.25 crore citizens, our youth, our women, farmers, industrialists and labourers. It's the result of their labour that the country is moving at a fast pace," he said.

