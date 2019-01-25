Himachal has taken steps for weaker sections: CM

-
ALSO READ
Govt encouraging development of indigenous cows: HP CM
Jai Ram Thakur lays stone for Shimla water scheme
Himachal CM announces scholarships to 20 topper students of orphanages in state
Himachal on fast-track to inclusive growth: CM
Himachal CM invites industry to explore investment opportunities in state
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday that his government took steps for the welfare of the weaker sections of society, saying his one-year term marked a "generational change" in state politics.
"In the very first Cabinet, we decided that the age limit for getting social security pension is reduced from 80 to 70 years without any income limit," he said. He was speaking at the 49th Statehood Day celebrations at Government Senior Secondary School in Solan's Kunihar town.
"It was a matter of respect for the senior citizens. The pension benefited 1.30 lakh senior citizens at that time. Now about 200,000 senior citizens are getting benefit of the increased pension of Rs 1,300 per month," he said.
The Chief Minister said Gudiya helpline and Shakti Button App were launched for safety of the girls and women, respectively.
Expressing gratitude to his party's government in the Centre, he said development projects of Rs 9,500 crore were sanctioned by the Centre. These included tourism, agriculture, horticulture, irrigation and drinking water.
"Liberal financial assistance has also been received and as a result the development of the state has gained momentum," he added.
The Thakur-led BJP government assumed office in December 2017.
The statehood day celebrations also witnessed a police parade.
--IANS
vg/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU