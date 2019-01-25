Himachal has taken steps for weaker sections: CM

said on Friday that his government took steps for the welfare of the weaker sections of society, saying his one-year term marked a "generational change" in state

"In the very first Cabinet, we decided that the age limit for getting social security pension is reduced from 80 to 70 years without any income limit," he said. He was speaking at the 49th celebrations at in Solan's Kunihar town.

"It was a matter of respect for the senior citizens. The pension benefited 1.30 lakh senior citizens at that time. Now about 200,000 senior citizens are getting benefit of the increased pension of Rs 1,300 per month," he said.

The said Gudiya helpline and Shakti Button App were launched for safety of the girls and women, respectively.

Expressing gratitude to his party's government in the Centre, he said development projects of Rs 9,500 crore were sanctioned by the Centre. These included tourism, agriculture, horticulture, irrigation and drinking water.

"Liberal financial assistance has also been received and as a result the development of the state has gained momentum," he added.

The Thakur-led BJP government assumed office in December 2017.

The celebrations also witnessed a police parade.

