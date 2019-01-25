National award winning director attacked, RSS activist nabbed

National award winning Priyanandan, whose post on evoked angry reactions from the Sangh Parivar, was on Friday attacked near here in Kerala, leading to the arrest of the attacker.

The 53-year-old said he was on his morning walk when a young man came up from behind me, hit him and poured cowdung mixed water on him. The incident took place around 9 a.m.

"It seems this person was waiting for me," said. "Generally I take a walk on this route every day around 7 a.m. but today I got delayed. This is not a one-man attack. There are others behind it."

The incident occurred near Priyanandan's home near Thrissur.

Police said an RSS activist had been taken into custody for the attack.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity to IANS, a said a 25-year-old man, Sarovar, was being questioned.

The director, whose second film "Pulijanmam" received the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2006, believes the attack came due to his post on the temple row. He later withdrew the post.

Condemning the attack, said such attacks would not be tolerated as it was an attack on freedom of expression.

"This unholy act has taken place just because he made his point of view on Soon after his post came, he was under cyber attack. This will not be tolerated and appropriate action will be taken," Vijayan said.

Priyanandan, known to have Left sympathies, began his film career as an under directors and

In 2001, he directed his first feature film and till date he has seven films and numerous documentaries to his credit.

