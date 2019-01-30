Upcoming Goa international airport could be delayed

The upcoming Greenfield International Airport Project in North Goa, undertaken by the GMR group, could be delayed due to a interim order this month which stayed cutting of trees at the site, told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by MLA Rajesh Patnekar, Parrikar said in a written reply: "As per concession agreement, the Phase I of the airport is to be commissioned by September 2020. However, there could be a delay in the commissioning of Phase I due to stay on tree cutting earlier and status quo ordered by the vide order dated January 18."

Hearing two petitions from Goa-based activists, who alleged that trees were being illegally felled, the apex court in an interim order directed the government and GMR to maintain a status quo on the construction of the airport.

Parrikar also said: "The airport would be conducted in four phases with a potential of handling 30 million passenger per annum."

