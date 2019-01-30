Upcoming Goa international airport could be delayed

The upcoming Mopa Greenfield International Airport Project in North Goa, undertaken by the GMR group, could be delayed due to a Supreme Court interim order this month which stayed cutting of trees at the site, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the Goa Assembly on Wednesday.
Responding to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajesh Patnekar, Parrikar said in a written reply: "As per concession agreement, the Phase I of the airport is to be commissioned by September 2020. However, there could be a delay in the commissioning of Phase I due to stay on tree cutting earlier and status quo ordered by the Supreme Court vide order dated January 18."
Hearing two petitions from Goa-based activists, who alleged that trees were being illegally felled, the apex court in an interim order directed the Goa government and GMR to maintain a status quo on the construction of the airport.
Parrikar also said: "The airport would be conducted in four phases with a potential of handling 30 million passenger per annum."
--IANS
maya/rs/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU