Russians tops list of foreign tourist arrivals in 2018: Goa Minister

Russians continued to top the list of foreign tourists to in 2018, with British tourists ranking second, according to statistics tabled during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly on Wednesday.

A total of 3.11 lakh Russians arrived in from January to October 2018, said in a written reply. Another 1.48 lakh tourists from the UK also landed in Goa during the same period.

ranked third with 10,466 tourists. Overall, 6.04 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa from January to October 2018, Ajgaonkar said.

--IANS

maya/rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)