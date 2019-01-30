JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Zack Snyder to direct zombie thriller 'Army of the Dead'

Death toll in Brazil mining disaster reaches 84

Business Standard

Russians tops list of foreign tourist arrivals in 2018: Goa Minister

IANS  |  Panaji 

Russians continued to top the list of foreign tourists to Goa in 2018, with British tourists ranking second, according to statistics tabled during the ongoing budget session of the Goa Assembly on Wednesday.

A total of 3.11 lakh Russians arrived in Goa from January to October 2018, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said in a written reply. Another 1.48 lakh tourists from the UK also landed in Goa during the same period.

Ukraine ranked third with 10,466 tourists. Overall, 6.04 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa from January to October 2018, Ajgaonkar said.

--IANS

maya/rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 13:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements