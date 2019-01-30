CBI books HAL officials for misappropriation of Rs 13 cr

The CBI has registered five cases against (HAL) senior and others for misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 13 crore between 2013 and 2018.

The agency registered the cases on the basis of a complaint by Uday Kumat Rout, (Vigilance) of the HAL Engine Department, late on Tuesday, a said.

Besides Maitra, a senior of the Finance Department from Raut's division, the CBI has also booked (Finance/Accounts) Abinash Kumar Sarkar and several officials, contractual employees of HAL and a few contractors.

Maitra was placed under suspension last year.

Rout in his complaint against the officials from HAL's alleged that the scam occurred between January 2013 and August 2018.

He said preliminary scrutiny of payment vouchers from that period revealed that payments of more than Rs 13 crore was made without any supporting documents.

The CBI has booked the accused for cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, criminal misconduct and misappropriation by public servants.

