Will take all steps to implement SC order on VVPATs: EC

The on Monday said it would take all necessary steps to implement the Supreme Court's order to increase random matching of (VVPAT) slips with EVM results in five polling booths per assembly segment, instead of one.

"The of India shall make all out efforts to operationalise and implement the directions of Hon'ble with immediate effect," the poll panel's said.

Earlier in the day, the had directed the to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with machine (EVM) results to ensure the greatest degree of accuracy and satisfaction in the election process.

The court's direction came on a plea by leaders of 21 opposition parties who wanted it to be hiked to 50 per cent of EVMs per assembly segment.

Presently, the Election Commission matches VVPAT slips of 4,125 EVMs under the "one EVM per assembly segment" guideline. Now it would have to count the VVPAT slips of 20,625 EVMs.

The Election Commission had earlier asked the regarding a reasonable sample size for matching VVPAT slips to verify the EVM results. The institute had responded that a sample of 479 EVMs would generate 99.99 per cent accuracy in results.

The opposition parties had demanded raising the number of EVM machines to 5.17 lakh.

With the first phase of voting starting on April 11, the court hoped this would satisfy both the political parties and the voters.

--IANS

vv/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)