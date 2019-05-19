US abortion row: Trump says he's pro-life

US has outlined a less restrictive view of abortion than what was recently passed by Alabamas Republican state government and said he is "pro-life".

now bans abortion except if there is a "serious health risk" to the mother, with no exceptions for rape and incest, but Trump contradicted the law and on Saturday said he favoured making an exception of cases of rape and incest, reported on Sunday.

"As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly pro-life, with the three exceptions -- rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother -- the same position taken by (former US President) Ronald Reagan," Trump tweeted.

The said judicial appointments had helped in moving the US to further restrictions on abortion. "We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new federal judges (many more to come), two great new supreme court justices... and a whole new and positive attitude about the right to life."

Trump said abortion would be a major issue in his re-election campaign. "The radical left, with late term abortion (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and win for life in 2020.

"If we are foolish and do not stay united as one, all of our hard fought gains for life can, and will, rapidly disappear," he said.

--IANS

mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)