JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

House passes USD 19.1 bn disaster relief, Trump opposed

Jammu-Srinagar NH reopened after two days
Business Standard

Trump says trade talks with China will continue

AFP  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump said Friday that US and Chinese negotiators held two days of "candid and constructive" trade talks and discussions will continue.

Trump said he "may or may not" remove the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, "depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!" In an upbeat pair of tweets, Trump also said, "The relationship between President Xi (Jinping) and myself remains a very strong one.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 01:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU