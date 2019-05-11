Trump says trade talks with China will continue

-
President Donald Trump said Friday that US and Chinese negotiators held two days of "candid and constructive" trade talks and discussions will continue.
Trump said he "may or may not" remove the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, "depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!" In an upbeat pair of tweets, Trump also said, "The relationship between President Xi (Jinping) and myself remains a very strong one.
