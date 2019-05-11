Trump says trade talks with China will continue

said Friday that US and Chinese negotiators held two days of "candid and constructive" trade talks and discussions will continue.

said he "may or may not" remove the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, "depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!" In an upbeat pair of tweets, also said, "The relationship between (Jinping) and myself remains a very strong one.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)