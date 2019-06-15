US concerned about N. Korean activities in Nepal

Amidst reports of growing activities of North Koreans in Nepal, Mark Lambert, the special for Pyongyang, has asked the nation's government and politicians not to entertain North Koreans in the country.

Lambert, who is on a three-day visit to Nepal, made this appeal to lawmakers, senior government officials and ruling Communist Party (NCP) here on Friday, reports Times.

The expressed concerns about growing business activities of North

"He also expressed fear that North Koreans might have been using as a base to commit cyber crimes," a lawmaker, who met Lambert, said.

Lambert's message during these meetings was clear - the has placed sanctions on North Korea, and Nepal, as a member country, should respect this decision.

The UN has imposed a number of sanctions on after the country started developing nuclear weapons, in violation of the UN charter. These sanctions, among others, bar UN member from hosting citizens of

"Nepal is a member of the UN and it has the obligation to follow resolutions passed by the UN Security Council," said Embassy Andie De Arment, who confirmed that Lambert was in Nepal to discuss growing activities of North Koreans in the country.

Earlier, had also raised the North Korean issue during Pradeep Kumar Gyawali's visit to the US last December.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)