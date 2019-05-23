Nepal objects to US envoy's move to engage with people through social media

The government has taken strong exception to the US envoy's move to engage with Nepali people on a weekly basis through social media, saying it would only invite unnecessary controversy, according to a media report on Thursday.

In a video on embassy's official and pages on Monday, US to said he was starting a weekly series where he would hear and answer questions from around four million Nepalese following these handles.

said that such a move would only invite unnecessary controversy as there was no practice in in which interacted with Nepali people on the

We think such kind of engagement is not needed. If the embassy has anything to say, it can directly talk to the government, Gyawali was quoted as saying by

The embassy's post read, What would you ask Berry if you had the chance? We are letting random people ask random questions, and we will share those exchanges in a weekly video series called GuffGaff with the Ambassador'. Stay tuned for our first video new ones will be posted on Mondays!



However, Berry's initiative resulted in mixed reactions on the social media, with most observers stating that it was not in line with diplomatic norms and principles.

Former wrote in a post, diplomatic activism of increases when the government does not sufficiently engage and brief them on the recent developments. So the rule is: keep them engaged or they will find themselves ways to be engaged!



Clarifying its move, the said it was part of its public diplomacy.

A core function of diplomacy is to engage with people, understand them and their priorities and build connections with them. We have been doing this in Nepal for 72 years; it is what diplomats do, it is who we are, it said in a statement issued on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)