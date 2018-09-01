US defence chief to visit India, UAE

The said here on Friday that US James will embark on a trip that includes stops in and the (UAE), Monday, September 3.

will travel to New Delhi, to attend the first-ever "2+2" Ministerial Dialogue alongside Mike Pompeo, as they will jointly meet with their counterparts from the and Indian Ministry of Defence, the said, reported.

In Abu Dhabi, UAE, will meet with senior officials, said the

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)