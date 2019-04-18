US dollar falls against major currencies

The US dollar fell against most other major currencies in the late trading on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.03 per cent at 97.0111 in late trading.

In late trading, the euro increased to $1.1298 from $1.1287 in the previous session, and the British pound was down to $1.3038 from $1.3052 in the previous session, reported.

The Australian dollar fell to $0.7169 from $0.7173.

The US dollar bought 112.06 Japanese yen, higher than 111.99 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar increased to 1.0104 Swiss francs from 1.0074 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3343 Canadian dollars from 1.3355 Canadian dollars.

