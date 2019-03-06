US dollar rises amid upbeat economic data

US dollar extended gains as market participants digested some stronger-than-expected economic data.

In late trading on Tuesday, the euro was down to $1.1302 dollars from $1.1330 in the previous session, and the British pound was unchanged at close to $1.3170 from $1.3170 in the previous session, reported.

The Australian dollar was down to $0.7085 from $0.7086.

The US dollar bought 111.89 Japanese yen, higher than 111.74 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar increased to 1.0045 Swiss francs from 0.9996 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3345 Canadian dollars from 1.3315 Canadian dollars.

The non-manufacturing index, which gauges the performance of the US service sector, was 59.7 per cent in February, up by 3 percentage points from January, according to data released Tuesday by the

The reading represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, beating market consensus of 57.5 per cent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.19 per cent at 96.8699 in late trading.

