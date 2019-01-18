US stocks advance amid earnings, economic data

US stocks rose as Wall Street awaited the latest quarterly results from while digesting a slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday jumped 162.94 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 24,370.10. The S&P 500 was up 19.86 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 2,635.96, reported.

The rose 49.77 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,084.46.

All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors closed higher, with both industrials and materials up more than 1.6 per cent, outperforming others.

delivered mixed fourth-quarter results after Thursday's close, as its earnings beat expectations while revenue missed estimates. The results sent the stock dipping more than 2 per cent in afterhours trading.

Earlier this week, announced it would raise monthly subscription prices in the US by 13 to 18 per cent, a move that was cheered by Wall Street.

Shares of slid more than 4 per cent at the close after the on Thursday reported earnings and revenue, both disappointing analysts.

On the economic front, in the week ending January 12, the advance figure for US initial jobless claims, a rough measure of layoffs, was 213,000, down 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level, the reported on Thursday. The reading was lower than market consensus.

Meanwhile, the more stable 4-week moving average was 220,750, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 221,750.

