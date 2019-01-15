Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers: AP

(Reuters) - Inc is raising prices for its subscribers by 13 percent to 18 percent in the United States, its biggest increase since the company launched its streaming service 12 years ago, reported https:// on Tuesday.

Shares of Netflix, which is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, rose 5.5 percent to $351.21 in premarket trading.

