US stocks close lower amid mixed data, Fed official's dovish speech

US stocks ended lower as investors digested a batch of mixed economic data and a senior US official's cautious speech.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday fell 13.02 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 25,806.63. The S&P 500 was down 3.16 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,789.65, reported.

The was down 1.21 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,576.36.

Shares of dived more than 21 per cent around market close, after the US bore a 15 per cent decline in sales in the four-week period that ended on February 23, according to US firm

Yet shares of US retailer rose nearly 4.6 per cent shortly after market close, as the company posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates and a better-than-expected full-year earnings forecast for 2019.

Eight of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded on a downbeat note, with the industrials sector down over 0.6 percent, leading the laggards among the groups.

Eric Rosengren, of the Bank of Boston, stressed on Tuesday patient observation on how the US economy develops and of risks in terms of the Fed's further monetary policy.

"It may be several meetings of the before Fed policymakers have a clearer read on whether the risks are becoming reality - and by how much the economy will slow compared to last year," Rosengren said in remarks prepared for a chapter of the of Corporate Directors in

On the economic front, the reported a budget surplus of nearly $9 billion in January, according to the latest data released by the Treasury Department on Tuesday.

The figure was below analysts' expectations of a surplus of $25 billion for the month.

Economic activity in the reported continuous growth in February, the (ISM) said in its latest Non-Manufacturing ISM Report on Business on Tuesday.

The Non-Manufacturing Index registered 59.7 per cent, which is 3 percentage points higher than the January reading of 56.7 per cent. "This represents continued growth in the at a faster rate," said ISM.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)