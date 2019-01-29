US stocks fall as earnings disappointment weighs

US stocks closed lower as investors digested weak earnings of some big public companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 208.98 points, or 0.84 percent, to 24,528.22 on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 20.91 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,643.85. The fell 79.18 points, or 1.11 percent, to 7,085.69, reported.

shares fell more than 9 percent after the posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company reported quarterly revenue of 14.3 billion US dollars, and earnings per share of 1.78 dollars.

It also provided a weak earnings outlook for 2019 as the company expects full-year earnings per share to reach a range of 11.75 dollars to 12.75 dollars.

is considered a bellwether for global trade given the company's exposure to overseas markets.

Meanwhile, shares sank nearly 14 percent after the chipmaker cut its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter from 2.7 billion dollars to 2.2 billion dollars.

The company attributed weaker guidance to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

