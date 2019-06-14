US stocks rise as Disney advances

US stocks closed higher, boosted by the strong gains in and Disney shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 101.94 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 26,106.77 on Thursday. The S&P 500 increased 11.80 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,891.64. The was up 44.41 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 7,837.13, reported.

stock rose 4.44 per cent to close at USD 141.74 apiece after an at raised his price target on the stock to USD 160 per share from USD 135 per share. The attributed his optimism to the company's new streaming service.

The S&P 500 sector advanced 1.25 per cent, outpacing the rest. Health care fell 0.11 per cent, the only decliner among the 11 primary S&P 500 groups.

On the economic front, the US initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, registered 222,000 in the week ending June 8, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level, the reported. Economists polled by MarketWatch estimated that new claims would total a seasonally adjusted 218,000.

--IANS

vin/

