Farmers have to pay Rs 100 per month under pension scheme

Farmers in the country are expected to contribute Rs 100 per month under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana that seeks to provide minimum monthly of Rs 3,000 on attainment of 60 years of age, the said on Thursday.

In the first Cabinet meeting, the Modi 2.0 government had decided to extend PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country costing Rs 87,000 crore a year and also announced over Rs 10,000 crore scheme for five crore farmers, thereby fulfilling the BJP's poll promise.

The pension scheme aims to cover around five crore beneficiaries in the first three years.

It will be a voluntary and contributory pension scheme with entry age of 18 to 40 years. The beneficiary can opt to become member of the scheme by subscribing to a

"The shall also contribute to in equal amount. Contribution shall be made to a managed by the LIC which will be responsible for the pension pay out," said an official statement.

"Under the scheme farmers can also opt to allow contribution to be made directly from the benefits drawn from the PM-KISAN scheme. There will be an for complete transparency."

The pension scheme for small and marginal farmers will provide a social security net for all such farmers, the ministry said.

on Thursday spoke to Agriculture Ministers of all states and Union Territories regarding rolling out of the pension scheme.

He asked them to create awareness about the scheme.

He also asked the ministers to expedite the process of enrolment of all eligible farmers in a time-bound manner so that the benefit under PM-KISAN for the period from April to July, 2019 can be transferred directly to their

PM-Kisan Yojna is an income support scheme for farmers in which Rs 6,000 per year is given in three equal instalments

Tomar also sought organisation of village-wise campaign to cover one crore farmers under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme within the next 100 days.

