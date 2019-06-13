Cyclone Vayu: Flights to resume across 5 airports in Gujarat

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

In the wake of Cyclone Vayu, flight services to some 5 airports in Gujarat will become operational from Thursday.

"After assessing the situation and the prevalent weather patterns as per the locally available meteorological reports... AAI's Kandla and Keshod Airports to resume normal flight operations from 12 midnight today," AAI said in a statement.

"Normal flight operations will resume at Bhavnagar Airport from 6 a.m. tomorrow (June 14)."

As per the statement, normal flight operations will resume at Diu and Porbandar Airports from 10 a.m. on Thursday.

"Airports have also been advised to give priority to relief and search & rescue flights, if and when required.

Keeping safety in mind and in order to minimise damage to the airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to any of stakeholders...," the statement said.

In the wake of the flight services to these airports in Gujarat will be suspended from midnight on Wednesday.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 22:40 IST

