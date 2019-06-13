Cyclone Vayu: Flights to resume across 5 airports in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Keshod, Kandla airports to resume ops from Thursday mid-night: AAI
Flight operations in Gujarat suspended due to Cyclone Vayu
Cyclone Vayu: AAI says no damage so far to airport infrastructure in Gujarat
Cyclone Vayu: No damage to airport infrastructure or facilities, confirm authorities
Gujarat government plans to expand Porbandar airport
-
In the wake of Cyclone Vayu, flight services to some 5 airports in Gujarat will become operational from Thursday.
"After assessing the situation and the prevalent weather patterns as per the locally available meteorological reports... AAI's Kandla and Keshod Airports to resume normal flight operations from 12 midnight today," AAI said in a statement.
"Normal flight operations will resume at Bhavnagar Airport from 6 a.m. tomorrow (June 14)."
As per the statement, normal flight operations will resume at Diu and Porbandar Airports from 10 a.m. on Thursday.
"Airports have also been advised to give priority to relief and search & rescue flights, if and when required.
Keeping safety in mind and in order to minimise damage to the airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to any of stakeholders...," the statement said.
In the wake of the flight services to these airports in Gujarat will be suspended from midnight on Wednesday.
--IANS
rv/sn/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU