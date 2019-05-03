A solid-gold is set to be installed in one of the UKs grandest palaces, while allowing the general public to use it, the media reported on Friday.

The 18-carat gold artwork, "America" by Maurizio Cattelan, made headlines in the US after the offered it to instead of the painting he requested, reported.

It will be plumbed into a bathroom at in Oxfordshire, near the room in which late British was born.

The Palace, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is most famous as Churchill's birthplace and home.

Visitors will be able to admire and use the toilet, an experience that will be new even to the Marlborough family who have enjoyed lives of luxury at for more than 300 years.

"Despite being born with a silver spoon in my mouth I have never had a s*** on a golden toilet, so I look forward to it," said Edward Spencer-Churchill, the current of Marlborough's half-brother and of the Art Foundation.

"It will be an installed, working, usable "

There will be enhanced security, Spencer-Churchill said, but whether there will be a queuing system or booked slots has yet to be decided.

When the artwork was installed in the in in 2016 people queued for about two hours before being allowed in one at a time.

Cleaners sanitised the every 15 minutes. An estimated 100,000 people visited the installation and posted a blizzard of selfies and toilet humour on

The toilet will form part of an extensive Cattelan exhibition at Blenheim Palace, which follows successful shows dedicated to Ai Weiwei, Lawrence Weiner, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and

