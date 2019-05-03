New Zealand PM engaged to long-time partner

Prime Minister, Ardern, is engaged to her long-term partner, television presenter Clarke Gayford, her confirmed on Friday.

It emerged that the couple had got engaged over the weekend in Hawke's Bay after was spotted wearing a diamond ring at an event at the mine on Friday, reports

and became a couple after he approached her about a constituency issue in her electorate of about five years ago.

In June last year, the pair became parents to daughter Neve Te Aroha, making the second in history to give birth while in office. The first was the late Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's two-time

Gayford, who is referred to as the "first bloke" in New Zealand, took time off his job as host of a fishing TV show to care for the child.

He has previously said his responsibilities in the relationship include making sure Ardern doesn't have lipstick on her teeth, reminding her to take her vitamins and eat proper dinners when she can.

In January, Ardern, when asked by the if she would ever propose to Gayford, said: "No I would not ask, no. I want to put him through the pain and torture of having to agonise about that question himself."

On social media, New Zealanders offered their congratulations to the couple, including and

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)