User fee at Bengaluru airport hiked 120-129%

The user development fee (UDF) on every passenger has been revised by 120 per cent for domestic departures to Rs 306 and by 129 per cent for international departures to Rs 1,226 at the from Tuesday, its operator said on Monday.

"The UDF has been revised to Rs 306 from Rs 139 for domestic departures and to Rs 1,226 from Rs 508 for international departures on every passenger flying out of Bengaluru from April 16," the (BIAL) said in a statement here.

--IANS

fb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)