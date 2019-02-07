JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Loan interest costs set to fall as RBI cuts rate to 6.25%

Shashanka Ghosh set for digital innings with 'Hey Prabhu!'

Business Standard

Uttarakhand receives snowfall

IANS  |  Dehradun 

The higher altitudes of Uttarakhand received snowfall on Thursday, bringing the entire hill state in the spell of fresh cold conditions, the Met Office said.

Besides, the state also received rainfall in several areas.

The Met Office here said intermittent snowfall in areas such as Kedarnath and Badrinath in Garhwal hills, and Munsiyari in Pithoragarh district was continuing since Wednesday night.

An alert has been sounded in the state with the government declaring holiday in all the schools in the hilly districts such as Chamoli and Rudraprayag in the Garhwal region.

In Dehradun, intermittent rains were continuing since Wednesday night, augmenting the cold conditions.

--IANS

str/pgh/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements