Uttarakhand receives snowfall

The higher altitudes of received snowfall on Thursday, bringing the entire hill state in the spell of fresh cold conditions, the said.

Besides, the state also received rainfall in several areas.

The here said intermittent snowfall in areas such as Kedarnath and Badrinath in Garhwal hills, and Munsiyari in district was continuing since Wednesday night.

An alert has been sounded in the state with the government declaring holiday in all the schools in the hilly districts such as Chamoli and Rudraprayag in the Garhwal region.

In Dehradun, intermittent rains were continuing since Wednesday night, augmenting the cold conditions.

