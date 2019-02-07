Heavy snow in J&K, roads closed, flights cancelled

Fresh snowfall in the Valley and rains in plains of on Thursday adversely affected life across the state with people forced to stay indoors without at many places, road links snapped and flight operation disrupted.

Most people in city and other places preferred to remain indoors as snow and water logging made many roads inaccessible.

Fresh snowfall started early in the day in the city here as it recorded 0.5 degrees Celsius. Heavy spells were reported from the hills. Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 and minus 4 degrees, respectively.

The strategic Jammu- highway remained closed for a second consecutive day due to the fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector and landslides in Ramsoo-Ramban.

The one-way traffic from to that was allowed on Wednesday, was halted.

Prices of essentials like vegetables, mutton and poultry products, have skyrocketed in the landlocked Valley due to severing of road links.

Flight operations, too, were suspended at the due to poor visibility amid heavy snowfall. "All flights to and from Srinagar were cancelled on Wednesday.

"No flight could land or take off from the airport today morning," an at the said.

Flight operations will start only after visibility improves, he said, adding that snow clearance on the runway was hampered by the continued snowfall.

Electric supply was interrupted in many parts of the valley, especially north areas with the informing that efforts were on to restore snapped lines.

"Our supply is normal in Srinagar city. There have been problems in Bandipora, Ganderbal and other reas due to hiccups in 33 KV transmission lines, but the problem is being addressed.

"The staff has been at it even in the midst of heavy snowing this time," Qazi Hashmat, Chief Engineer, maintenance and rural electrification Kashmir told IANS.

He said at present the department is supplying 850 megawatts to consumers against the requirement of 1,200 MW in the valley.

The Met said a western disturbance active over and Kashmir is likely to weaken after 24 hours on Friday.

"As the western disturbance persists, widespread snowfall and rain is expected today though there should be signs of improvement later in the evening,"

"Significant improvement is forecast from tomorrow onwards," a Met said.

In the Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 3.2, Kargil minus 16.4 and Drass minus 5.8 degrees Celsius

Jammu was at 9.3, Katra 7, Batote minus 1.6, Bannihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)