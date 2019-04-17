Vellore LS poll cancellation high point of I-T raids in TN

The cancellation of elections in the constituency on Tuesday night by was the result of the and seizure of cash by the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

The President's decision, as recommended by the (EC), was based on the I-T department's raid on a belonging to a functionary and the subsequent seizure of Rs 11.48 crore from there earlier this month.

The I-T officials had also carried out search and seizure operations on March 29-30 at the residences of Duraimurugan and his son Anand and at Kingston Medical College, run by the Duraimurgan's son was the party's candidate for the constituency.

The IT department also carried out in the premises of PSK Engineering and seized about Rs 14.18 crore.

"The total cash seizure is Rs 14.18 crore while Rs 112 crore of unaccounted income has been admitted," an I-T told IANS about the in PSK Engineering.

The search was primarily carried out to flush out cash meant for bribing voters.

The elections and by-elections for 18 Assembly constituencies in are scheduled for April 18.

According to the I-T official, apart from cash, several incriminating documents and accounts with details of generation of unaccounted money by inflating the expenditure and payments made to influential persons were also seized.

The I-T said that in the carried out in the premises of one Sujai Reddy, evidence of investments of Rs 16 crore in a Malaysian company by him was found, which was not disclosed in his I-T returns. Unaccounted cash of Rs 18 lakh was also seized from Reddy's premises, the said.

Early on Wednesday, the claimed to have seized cash amounting to Rs 1.48 crore from the premises of an AMMK functionary in Andipatti in district.

The department has also summoned state in connection with the search carried out in his room in the legislators' hostel here.

"Our team went there along with the flying squad and checked the room. There were a number of empty bags with some slips," a senior told IANS.

He said one policeman, who was part of Udhayakumar's security, was present in the room.

"The slips were impounded and the statement of the was recorded, which was not of much help. Summons have been issued to the for recording his statement," the said.

On April 13, Chief Electoral Officer told reporters that the has seized over Rs 40 crore of unaccounted cash in

The updated figure is not available.

However, not all carried out by the I-T officials have resulted in a rich haul of currency notes.

The case in point is the Tuesday night's carried out at Kanimozhi's house in Thoothukudi. is contesting the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat. Not able to find any cash, the I-T officials expressed regret to her and left the place.

This prompted and former Union Finance to quip on his account: "How is it that I-T gets tip-offs only about leaders of opposition parties?"

According to Chidambaram, the hallmark of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu was the autocratic actions of the

DMK too complained that searches were not carried out on the premises of ruling party officials, nor was action taken on the complaints lodged.

