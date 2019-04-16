Election to Tamil Nadu's Vellore LS seat rescinded

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday rescinded the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu's Vellore parliamentary constituency.
"Accepting the recommendation of Election Commission dated April 14, 2019, the President is pleased to rescind election to Vellore Parliamentary Constituency, Tamil Nadu to elect a member to Lok Sabha," an official statement said.
The decision comes two days after the Election Commission wrote to the President apprising him about the seizure of Rs 11.5 crore cash from a warehouse in Vellore district.
The seizures were made by the Income Tax Department in a search operation at a cement warehouse belonging to a DMK official.
