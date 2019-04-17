Poll, security staff reach polling stations in J&K

Heavy deployment of security forces has been made in and Lok Sabha constituencies of to secure polling stations and ensure free and fair polling on Thursday.

"Polling staff and the accompanying security component have reached and the 1,716 polling stations in and 2,710 in have been secured," election officials said on Wednesday.

"12,90,318 electors will cast vote in and 16,85,779 in The voting will start at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.," the officials said.

Contingents of central armed forces and state police have been deployed for the poll process.

"Additional contingents of police and central armed forces have been deployed to sanitise areas in the constituencies to prevent militants from disrupting the process. Sufficient security force deployments are in place to escort the poll staff and EVMs for safe deposit at designated places in the two constituencies," said a

In remote and sensitive areas, Rashtriya Rifles personnel have been deployed for round the clock patrolling and area domination, top sources said.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the Srinagar seat, with main contenders being National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Aga Syed Mohsin, Peoples Conference's (PC) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)

The has not fielded candidate against Abdullah who is seeking re-election from the constituency.

In Udhampur, the main contest is between outgoing and of the Both the NC and the PDP have not fielded candidates to consolidate secular vote in favour of Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of the J&K's erstwhile Maharaja

There are 10 other candidates in the race, including (JKNPP) and BJP rebel who has formed the Swabhiman Sangathan to challenge the BJP.

--IANS

sq/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)