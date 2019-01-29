UDF allies IUML, Kerala Congress (M) eye extra Lok Sabha seats

With the elections only weeks away, two allies of the Congress-led UDF -- (IUML) and (Mani) -- are seeking an extra seat each to contest.

has 20 seats and the traditionally contests in 16 seats, the IUML- in two and the (M) and RSP in one each.

In 2014, the Congress won eight seats and its allies their share.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, K.M. Mani, of the (Mani), replied in the affirmative when asked if his party was going to seek an extra seat to contest.

"Kottayam is already our seat and we will ask for one more seat. It could be Idukki, Chalakudy or Thrissur," said Mani.

The Kottayam seat was held by Mani's son But last year, as part of a patch up formula to bring back Mani into the UDF, the Congress leadership, much to the chagrin of many UDF allies, handed out a vacant Rajya Sabha seat to Mani.

Mani, who has been a for the past 50 years, immediately took the seat and asked his son to resign from the and file the Rajya Sabha nomination.

Mani's party consists of the erstwhile (Joseph) faction, led by P.J. Joseph, who was an ally of the Left and a in the V.S. Achuthanandan cabinet till he merged his party in the (Mani).

With Mani raising the demand for an extra seat, the IUML has also expressed a desire for one more seat: they desire Wayanad or Badagara.

IUML told the media on Tuesday that they will raise this issue at the appropriate meeting of the UDF.

The the and Ponani Lok Sabha seats, both in district.

"IUML certainly deserves more seats to contest in the Lok Sabha," said P.K. Firoz, who heads the party's Youth Wing.

