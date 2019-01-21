Veteran Tripura tribal leader dead

Veteran tribal leader Nagendra died here after prolonged illness, sources said on Monday.

Jamatia, 71, a former Agriculture and in the Congress- Upajati Juba Samity (TUJS) alliance government (1988-1993), died on Sunday night. He leaves behind his wife Pabitra Rani Jamatia, also a tribal leader, and his two children.

Jamatia's daughter is a with a Delhi-based English newspaper.

On Monday, his body was taken to the Assembly and the INPT (Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura) office before the cremation at his ancestral home at Totabaria.

was the of the TUJS, Tripura's oldest tribal based party.

The TUJS, Tripura National Volunteers (TNV) , and a few other tribal based parties in 2002 jointly formed the INPT, of which was the

The tribal leader was elected to the five times since 1978.

--IANS

sc/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)