JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

MNM candidates back to usual work after LS polls

Dorsey admits Twitter makes it easy to abuse others

Business Standard

Adele separates from husband Simon Konecki

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Singer Adele has parted ways with her husband, Simon Konecki, according to a statement from her representative Benny Tarantini.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the statement said, reports cnn.com.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele and Konecki share a son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

Konecki is co-founder of Life Water and its charity Drop4drop, which promotes global access to clean water.

--IANS

nn/rb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 13:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU