Adele separates from husband Simon Konecki

has parted ways with her husband, Simon Konecki, according to a statement from her

" and her partner have separated," the statement said, reports cnn.com.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

and Konecki share a son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

Konecki is of and its charity Drop4drop, which promotes global access to clean water.

--IANS

nn/rb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)