High ambition with 'Avengers: Endgame': Director

"Avengers: Endgame" says the level of ambition in the film is "is pretty high".

The film has been shot entirely with cameras. Joe feels it adds an element to the whole universe of superheroes.

"It just made sense to us that the grandest cinematic events in Marvel history should be executed in and for The level of ambition in these is pretty high and we needed equipment that could help us fulfil that ambition," Joe, one half of the Brothers, said in a statement.

"As filmmakers, it's an amazing tool for us, the way it captures light, the way it captures colours. They are fantastic cameras, the chip is incredible. It's at a resolution that is unprecedented. The screen has a different height than a traditional level screen," he added.

To this, added: "Having that extra verticality gives us a wider range on how we frame and how we shoot the characters."

Joe asserted: "It is just presented on a much grander scale than a traditional movie theatre."

"Avengers: Endgame" is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies, and wraps up 10 years of storytelling. The film is a continuation of "Avengers: Infinity War", which left Marvel fans in shock with the failure of the superheroes against the supervillain Thanos. It is slated to release in on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)