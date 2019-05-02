Vikram Batra biopic officially titled 'Shershaah'

A Bollywood biopic on hero Batra has been officially titled "Shershaah", the film's has confirmed.

"Excited to play Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled 'Shershaah'! Shooting begins soon," Sidharth tweeted.

Kiara Advani, who features in the film too, tweeted: "Super excited and thrilled to be a part of this one! Can't wait for 'Shershaah' shoot to begin soon."

The movie, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, will be directed by from a story written by

" Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character," Sidharth had said earlier.

The Kargil hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra - India's highest war-time gallantry award.

