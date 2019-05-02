Shooting for 'Shershaah' to begin soon

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced his new project 'Shershaah'.
Taking to his Twitter account, Johar, revealed that the movie's shoot would begin soon. "Beginning the journey of #Shershaah soon!" he tweeted.
Going by the information provided by Johar, the film would be based on the true story of the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra. Captain Batra died during the 1999's Kargil War.
The film would star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
Helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.
Meanwhile, Johar is busy with 'Student of the Year 2' which features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.
'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
