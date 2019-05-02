Kannada actor Hirannaiah Narasimha Murthy passes away

Noted Hirannaiah Narasimha died here on Thursday while being treated for liver disease, hospital authorities said. He was 84.

Kengeri-based confirmed the death of the actor.

"He was provided with the best clinical care and his condition was closely monitored. Initially he showed signs of improvement but his liver function continued to deteriorate due to the advanced state of the

"Despite all the best clinical efforts and interventions, he succumbed to the at 8.45 a.m.," a statement read.

Hirannaiah was born in Mysuru, on February 15, 1934, and had been part of more than 30 movies. He had also won the State Award.

Known by his stage name - - the late veteran established the Hirannaiah Award in memory of his actor-writer father

--IANS

sj/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)