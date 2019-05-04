Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving

-
ALSO READ
Over 17,000 banned for life from driving in China for traffic violations in 2018
New Year bash: 455 drunk driving cases in Mumbai
Taiwan mulls death penalty for drunk driving
NGO launches unique 'Drive Safe Daddy' campaign to check drunk driving
Hyderabad: 4600 people convicted in drunken driving cases
-
Actor Vince Vaughn has been convicted of reckless driving after his arrest for driving under influence last year.
Vaughn accepted a no-jail plea deal on Friday involving his drunk driving arrest at a sobriety checkpoint in California last June, reports nydailynews.com.
The "Wedding Crashers" star had a lawyer appear on his behalf in the courtroom here and enter a plea of "no contest" to one count of misdemeanor alcohol-related reckless driving, sources said.
He was immediately sentenced to three years probation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said.
Vaughn was also ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program, pay fines and submit to any alcohol screening tests requested by law enforcement while on probation.
The actor's lawyer was advised that if Vaughn drives under the influence and a person is killed, he could be charged with murder, prosecutors said.
The deal, which dropped the original three charges in the case, means Vaughn won't have a DUI on his record.
Vaughn, 49, was stopped around 12:40 a.m. on June 10 last year at a checkpoint in the coastal community of Manhattan Beach.
--IANS
sug/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU