Virat, Anushka bag new brand endorsement

Star couple Kohli and Sharma have been roped in as the of Flipkart-owned ecommerce platform,

Its campaign 'Go Myntra-la-la' brings alive the joyful experience of shopping and kicks-off with an ad film starring the star couple, read a statement.

and share a lot of common passions, and shopping is one of them.

Amar Nagaram, Head at Myntra-Jabong, said: "The association of Bollywood and sports with fashion needs no introduction and hence having and as the face of this new campaign will enable us to build strong brand salience and establish the joy and convenience of shopping on "

The musical film opens with viewers witnessing Anushka pushing a shopping cart with Virat sitting in it. It then goes to Anushka, walking in style as she comes next to a fashion billboard, she whips out her and taps the brand icon and scans the floral dress on the billboard.

The app throws up the same dress, ready to be shopped.

In the film, however, the takes us straight to Anushka continuing her walk with the new dress. It then cuts to Virat browsing through various sneaker options to choose from before he settles on his perfect pair.

The film goes back to the couple enjoying a moment of fun with a shopping cart.

The couple, fondly called Virushka, have endorsed brands like Head and Shoulders and Manyavar.

