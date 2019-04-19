400 kg polythene bags seized in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday raided the wholesale market in the city and seized 400 kilogram of polythene bags from various traders.

"Despite a ban on plastic bags in Gurugram since April 1, 2016, traders are using it frequently. We have been receiving several complaints in this matter and our enforcement wing is trying to nab the accused," said Kuldeep Singh, at

"We have raided shops of wholesale sellers of polythene bags who supply it to local traders. Challans were also served to two traders and Rs 25,000 fine each was imposed for violating the rules," he said.

Offenders were warned that their licenses may be cancelled if they continue using plastic bags. Such raids will be conducted in the future also, said Singh.

"The use of polythene bags and related materials has significant contribution towards polluting the The aim of the initiative is also to encourage residents to switch from plastic to cotton bags," he added.

