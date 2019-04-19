Rohit Shekhar Tiwari died unnatural death: Report

Three days after Tiwari's mysterious death in his south residence, the report has suggested that he died an "unnatural death", a said on Friday.

"The report of Tiwari, 40, suggested that it is an unnatural death due to smothering. Other contradictions were also found," of Police told IANS. "Now the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," he said.

Tiwari had won the paternity suit against the former of and Uttarakhand, late He was declared "brought dead" by the on Wednesday after his mother took him there in an ambulance.

The forensic and crime branch teams visited Rohit Shekhar's residence in Defence Colony to corroborate the sequence of events, including scanning CCTV footage.

A Crime Branch told IANS that they have registered a case of murder in this connection.

"His mother, brother, wife and four servants are being questioned," the added.

--IANS

sp/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)