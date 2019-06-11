International beauty trends making their way to India

Every year, there are various international cosmetic brands entering the Indian market, bringing along a new set of international beauty trends.

After a successful preview last year, Cosmoprof India, a beauty event, is back this year with over 250 exhibitors and over 1,000 brands exhibiting from all the sectors of domain. The event will be taking place in from June 12-14.

With so many beauty and wellness brands, Rukshmani Thakkar, Technical Head and Beauty Expert at Enrich Salons, and Christina Ahilwale, Beauty Educator at Jean Claude Biguine Salons, India, have list down international trends set to enter the Indian market.

* Powder dipped nails is the next big nail trend to hit the Indian market. Not only does it solve the problem of ruined polish, but is also easy and pain-free to remove. It lasts longer than traditional

* This year, there is going to be a lot of creative freedom on the eyes and you can expect to see a lot of liner versatility. Sparkling eye make-up in sharp shapes are going to be the ultimate inspiration at all festivals and parties.

* People expect to see more of a shift towards plant-based packaging in 2019 and glass, too, as the consumer becomes more aware of the harm plastic is causing when not disposed off safely or recycled. There's also a move towards using less water in products (the industry's one of the most used ingredients), given that demand could outstrip supply.

* Skincare and have been developed as "gender neutral" - an exciting development for all. Brands are looking at this consumer demand and expanding into a whole new and untapped market.

--IANS

nn/rb/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)