Anoushka Shankar cancels shows for health reasons

Internationally-acclaimed sitarist Anoushka Shankar is somewhat heartbroken about cancelling several shows due to her health. She hasn't shared details about her illness, but said she is gearing up for a major surgery.
"Dear friends, I'm so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It's not a decision that was taken lightly and I've been somewhat heartbroken about it," Anoushka tweeted on Monday.
"At present I'm spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding," she added.
The London-based sitarist, also the daughter of the late globally-renowned sitar exponent Ravi Shankar, was set to perform in various countries like Germany, the US and France starting from Monday.
