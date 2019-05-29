Vodafone Idea Business Services ties up with CtrlS

Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of telecom Idea, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with datacentre service provider for information and (ICT) solutions, including

In a statement, the telecom service provider said that the partnership will help bring together a portfolio of innovative and differentiated products and services.

"The partnership will enable customers to successfully embark on a digital transformation journey powered by technologies such as cloud, co-location, managed and managed It will kick start their digital transformational journey by reducing operational cost, providing on demand scalability, and increasing business agility," it said.

Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Idea said: " are increasingly adopting cloud in their digital transformation journey. They need a trusted partner who could offer secure and reliable compute infrastructure for business critical needs. This partnership with will help us to offer our customers a comprehensive kit of ICT services for all the telecom needs across fixed line, mobility, cloud, colocation and disaster recovery."

