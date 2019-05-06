Voting begins for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan

Voting began on Monday for 12 parliamentary seats in at 7 a.m. in the state's second phase of elections, an said.

cast his vote with his wife who is a first time voter.

of Police Kapil Garg also cast his vote along with his wife n Gandhi Nagar School.

was seen standing in a queue with his parents and wife to cast vote.

A total of 134 candidates are in fray on these seats which include 12 women while around 2.30 crore voters are using their right to vote, said Kumar.

The highest number of candidates are reported in while lowest are in Dausa parliamentary seat.

The parliamentary constituencies to witness voting include Shri Ganganagar with 19.41 lakh voters, 18.49 lakh voters, - 20.10 lakh, Jhunjhunu 19.8 lakh, Sikar - 20.24 lakh. Rural 19.43 lakh, 21.25 lakh, Alwar 18.73 lakh, Bharatpur 19.34 lakh, Karauli Dholpur 18.5 lakh, Dausa 17.26 and Nagaur 19.24 lakh

The polling will continue till 6 p.m. and all required arrangements have been made.

